Resource for domestic violence, sex assault victims closes after 65 years

HICKORY, N.C. — A nonprofit in Catawba County that helped thousands of people over several decades closed its doors this week.

The Family Guidance Center has been in Hickory for 65 years. It provided a wide range of services focusing on domestic violence and sexual assault victims.

But the organization said they don’t have the funds to stay open.

“As you can imagine, it’s been quite a grieving process for our agency, particularly our staff. But I’m proud of them,” Director Robert Dalton said. “Many of them stayed until the doors closed all the way.”

