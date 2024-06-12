Nonprofit raises money to turn vacant west Charlotte building into shelter

CHARLOTTE — A nonprofit wants to turn a vacant building in the Beatties Ford Corridor into a safe place for our homeless neighbors, but they need the community’s help to make it a reality.

At first glance, the former Queen City Assisted Living building looks condemned.

“Looks dilapidated, you know, run down,” said Evelyn Poe.

The building sits just off Beatties Ford Road in west Charlotte. Its windows are boarded up, the grass and weeds are overgrown. But that’s not what Poe sees.

“God gave me a vision when I [saw] this building,” she said.

Her nonprofit, Break Every Chain Resource Center, wants to turn the place into a homeless shelter. It would also be a refuge for those facing domestic abuse situations with nowhere to go.

Their plan is to have 148 beds, allowing 292 of our homeless neighbors to live there. Wrap-around services would also be provided.

There would be a playground area and activity rooms.

One wing of the building would be for single women and another for women and children.

“Most of these women and children that are facing homelessness is because of the eviction. They cannot afford rent,” Poe said.

“I see hope,” said entertainer NuffCed.

He wants to help Poe make the shelter a reality.

“The homelessness situation is just really getting out of control,” he said. “And just to have someone such as her a catalyst, trying to rally the troops and come together with such a great cause to give people hope.”

The building’s inside is fairly well-kept. It has a community kitchen and 55 rooms already equipped with toilets and showers.

Still, the building needs some love. Poe needs to raise roughly $8 million to buy and renovate it and she’s asking for the community’s help. Both donations and volunteers are needed and she’s looking to partner with any businesses or organizations that want to be part of the mission.

Break Every Chain Resource Center is taking donations and it's also asking for volunteers to help renovate the space.

There’s also a fundraising event happening on June 22. Check out the flyer below for details:

There's also a fundraising event happening on June 22. Check out the flyer below for details:

