Restaurant breathes new life into former Charlotte staple

CHARLOTTE — Chef Sam Diminich is tackling fine dining — in a diner. Grey’s Diner and Community Kitchen is set to debut on Monday at 3100 The Plaza, formerly home to Mattie’s Diner.

Diminich intends to bring the Plaza Shamrock neighborhood together over food rooted in Americana. He’ll reimagine familiar favorites, relying on locally sourced seasonal ingredients, craftsmanship and creativity.

But is it fine dining? Diminich ticks off a list of attributes found at his acclaimed Restaurant Constance in west Charlotte: Locally sourced, high-quality ingredients? Check. Sound cooking techniques? Check. Simple dish presentation so ingredients shine? Check.

“We put as much intensity and focus into Grey’s Diner as any other space we operate,” he says. “I can tell you the team feels the same way.”

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

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