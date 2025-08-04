Mattie’s Diner to close for second time as owner shifts focus

CHARLOTTE — Mattie’s Diner, a longtime staple in Charlotte, will close its doors on August 10.

Owner Matt King noted in an Instagram post Monday morning that he plans to sell the diner and shift his focus to his new concept, The Wafflery.

“It’s been a great run and we are looking for someone who wants to carry on the tradition of Mattie’s or you can create your own concept in this awesome 1948 original New Jersey diner,” King said in the post.

The diner first opened in 2005 near the North Carolina Music Factory. It closed in 2015 when the land it stood on was sold for development.

For seven years King housed the chrome-covered, retro diner in storage until he found its current location on The Plaza. It re-opened in 2022 connected to an expansion for the restaurant.

“Thanks for the love over the years,” King wrote. “It’s been a great ride. We will never forget the memories and the wonderful people and connections we have made. Thank you all for your support.”

The diner’s sister-concept, The Wafflery, opened in May of 2024 on East 10th Street just east of Uptown.

