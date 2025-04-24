Restaurant closes two of its three locations here

CHARLOTTE — Brown Bag Seafood has trimmed its Charlotte restaurant portfolio, shuttering a second location here in less than two months.

The Chicago-based, fast-casual seafood chain closed its restaurant at Birkdale Village in Huntersville on April 15. It had been open less than three years.

Another location at the Lowe’s Tech Hub in South End closed in February, says Zach Flanzman, president and chief operating officer.

“We just weren’t where we needed to be. At some level, you just can’t make the bottom line if the top line is not where it needs to be,” he says.

