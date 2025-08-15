Restaurant closing after short run

BELMONT, N.C. — Kaya Gastrolounge is closing after a short run in Belmont. The restaurant’s last day of service will be Aug. 17 at 102 Davis St., according to an Instagram post.

“This decision was not made lightly, and we explored every possible path to keep moving forward,” the post reads.

That concept replaced The Bottle Tree, which closed in February after a five-year run. The gastrolounge opened with a new name, menu and theme in March.

Read more here.

VIDEO: ‘Nowhere to go’: Owner asks for community’s help after her restaurant catches fire, closes

‘Nowhere to go’: Owner asks for community’s help after her restaurant catches fire, closes

©2025 Cox Media Group