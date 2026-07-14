Restaurant plots fall debut at Queensbridge Collective

CHARLOTTE — Kasia Bednarz wasn’t exposed to fast food much while growing up. Now, she’s working to change the perception of what it can be. She’s CEO and founder of FARE, a growing Chicago-based chain of restaurants that dials in on healthy, delicious and produce-driven food in a fast-casual setting.

FARE’s first location in the Charlotte market is on track to open in early fall. Its 1,500-square-foot space, with outdoor seating along Tryon Street, is under construction.

Bednarz is already looking toward expansion here, targeting Plaza Midwood for her next Charlotte restaurant.

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