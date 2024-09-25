Restaurant shuts down at Charlotte’s Optimist Hall after 5 years

CHARLOTTE — One of the first and largest tenants at Optimist Hall has closed its doors for good.

El Thrifty Social shuttered on Sunday, five years after opening there, Optimist Hall said in a news release Wednesday. The nearly 7,000-square-foot restaurant offered a cantina-style dining experience with Mexican cuisine and a variety of craft cocktails made with agave-based spirits, mezcal and tequila.

The venue also included an entertainment room with lounge seating and gaming options such as duckpin bowling, shuffleboard, air hockey and basketball hoops. Outdoors, there was a covered patio and various seating nooks.

El Thrifty was located at 1115 N. Brevard Street in Charlotte’s Optimist Park neighborhood.

Erik Johnson, co-founder of Optimist Hall developer White Point Partners, said the former El Thrifty space will be activated over the holiday season “to further provide our guests with the fun, family-friendly experiences they’ve come to know and love.”

