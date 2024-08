CHARLOTTE — A popular optimist park garden will remain in place.

Charlotte City Council voted last night to lease the Rose McGill Garden to a nonprofit that manages the land.

It’s a five-year contract, and the nonprofit will pay a dollar a year for the land.

The Rose McGill Garden is connected to a popular bottle and coffee shop, Rosie’s.

It’s also a wedding venue and event space.

