Restaurateur Jon Dressler to open bakery, deli at the Metropolitan

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte restauranteur Jon Dressler is bringing his mom’s beloved cake recipes to the Metropolitan.

Joan’s Bakery and Deli, named after Dressler’s mother, is set to open on Dec. 15 at 1100 Metropolitan Avenue, Suite 190.

The 1,650 square foot space – just steps away from sister restaurant Dressler’s at the Metropolitan -- will offer counter service, plus a handful of seats inside and a few patio tables for outdoor seating.

Dressler’s mother Joan operated her own bakery in New Jersey until 1980. She returned to baking when the Dresslers opened their first restaurant in Charlotte 20 years ago, Dressler’s at Birkdale Village. “Mom’s Cheesecake” started as a weekend special and quickly became a staple on that menu and at every Rare Roots Hospitality restaurant the Dresslers have opened since.

Alongside “Mom’s Cheesecake,” Joan’s recipes for carrot, chocolate and coconut cake, which have become favorites at Rare Roots restaurants, will be offered both by the slice and as whole cakes, in addition to a selection of pastries and seasonal offerings curated by Pastry Chef Hannah Patel.

Joan’s marks the hospitality group’s first retail store and deli counter.

In addition to sweets, Joan’s will be the new home for Meshugganah, the popular Jewish deli pop-up created by chef Rob Clement, former executive chef of Rare Roots restaurant The Porter’s House. Clement will lead Joan’s Bakery and bring his Meshugganah staples, including hot pastrami and corned beef sandwiches, to the menu.

“Rob is an incredible chef who has been a part of the Rare Roots family for a long time,” Jon Dressler said in a news release. “We are excited to not only offer him the space to bring Meshugganah back in a more permanent way, but to have his expertise back in bakery, too. This partnership is a win-win all around.”

Joan’s will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

For more information, go to joansayseat.com.

