Retail options returning to former Eastland Mall site

CHARLOTTE — Retail options are returning to the former Eastland Mall site.

On Monday, the Charlotte City Council will vote to sublease four retail spots to Higher grounds Coffee, Artisen Gelato, the Rumbao Latin Dance Company and suites by Alvaranga Collection.

The retail will be in the apartment buildings on the site.

The city is leasing directly from the developer and then subleasing the retail spots at a discounted rate.

The city’s goal is to make small businesses a key part of this development.

