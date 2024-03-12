Revamp begins for busy York County I-77 exit

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One of York County’s busiest exits is getting a revamp.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation broke ground Monday on the new Highway 160 and Interstate 77 interchange.

The plan is to reconfigure what is already there to reduce congestion and widen Highway 160.

Sen. Michael Johnson represents the area in the Statehouse. He said the upgrades are critical for Fort Mill.

“This is an area that is growing,” Johnson said. “We have economic growth, population growth, and this finally is going to have an interchange that can handle that kind of growth and all the cars we have.”

The new interchange will be an offset interchange -- the first of its kind in the state. The goal is to reduce left turn issues and space out the intersection while reducing traffic backups.

The road work is expected to take three to four years.

