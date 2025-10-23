Richmond County employees see issues with retirement deductions

Richmond County employees have been experiencing issues with their retirement accounts since July, as funds deducted from their paychecks have not been deposited into their accounts.

Commissioner Jamie Gathings told Channel 9 he has been informed of the problem and communicated it to the board and county manager.

The delay in processing retirement contributions is attributed to the county’s transition to a new payroll system, which has encountered data reporting issues.

The county manager stated that all pending contributions will be drafted once the data reporting issue is resolved, which he believes will happen soon.

