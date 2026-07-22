Richmond County sheriff seeks man wanted for crimes involving a child

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Raul “Mario” Dominguez Isidro, 41, in connection with crimes involving a child.

Sheriff Mark B. Gulledge is asking for the public’s help to find Isidro.

There are warrants out on Isidro that include statutory rape of a child under 15, two counts of indecent liberties with a child, and statutory rape of a child under 15.

Isidro could be with family or friends in Hamlet or Robbins in North Carolina.

Send tips through P3 or contact Det. Ian Ray at 910-410-1121 or email: ian.ray@richmondnc.com

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