2 drivers charged in fatal 4-vehicle crash in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Two drivers were charged on Monday in connection with a deadly four-vehicle crash that occurred on July 1 in Matthews, police said. The incident, which killed motorcyclist Jonathan Tyler Hill, happened at the intersection of East John Street and McKee Road.

Xiukuai Zhang, 46, of Matthews, was arrested for felony hit-and-run resulting in death. Ryan Faulkner, 59, of Stallings, faces charges of misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to yield the right of way following the July 1 incident.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Zhang on Monday. Also on Monday, the Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Faulkner. The four-vehicle crash involved one motorcycle, and Hill, 40, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

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