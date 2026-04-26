Richmond County teacher accused of indecent acts with student

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — Court documents show that 40‑year‑old Amanda Faye Boulware of Rockingham has been charged with three felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a student.

An arrest warrant issued April 22 alleges that Boulware took indecent liberties with a child under the age of 12 on January 1.

At the time, Boulware was a teacher at Temple Christian School, and the child was a student there, according to the Richmond Observer.

The warrant, however, does not detail what the alleged acts were. She was ultimately arrested on April 23.

Initially, no bond was authorized, and she was required to provide fingerprints and a DNA sample.

However, on the same day of her first appearance, she was granted a $7,000 secured bond and released.

Under the modified release order, Boulware is prohibited from having contact with any children except her own, being within 100 yards of places where children gather, and being on any school property.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for April 30.

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