Riders feel safer as CATS credits security upgrades for crime reduction

CHARLOTTE — Leaders with the Charlotte Area Transit System say riders are safer today than they were a year ago, crediting major security upgrades across buses and the Blue Line.

The update comes just months after the random killing of 23‑year‑old Iryna Zarutska, whose death prompted national attention and intense scrutiny of CATS’ safety practices.

New data released Friday shows assaults on buses are down 67%, and overall crime on the Blue Line has dropped by the same amount compared to the first three months of last year.

CATS also reported zero passenger‑on‑passenger assaults from January through March — down from three during the same period last year.

Riders told Channel 9 they’ve noticed the difference.

Bryson Ferebee, who takes the light rail to work in NoDa, said he sees far more officers on trains now and feels safer than he did a year ago.

Another rider, Eli Thomas, said security is now present “pretty much every ride,” compared to only occasional sightings in the past.

CATS leaders say the improvements stem from several changes: more off‑duty officers, better communication with riders, expanded announcements, and faster response and escalation procedures.

The Federal Transit Administration launched an investigation into CATS last year following Zarutska’s death.

Channel 9 has reached out for an update and will share new information as soon as it’s available.

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