Buses pose higher risk for assaults compared to Charlotte light rail

CHARLOTTE — Serious assaults are more likely to happen on Charlotte Area Transit System buses than on the light rail.

The Charlotte Observer analyzed crime data from CATS, which revealed less than 1% of violent crimes are within a quarter mile of CATS bus or light rail routes.

From 2020 to 2025, people on buses were assaulted at least 31 times. Ten happened on the light rail.

Earlier this week, CATS officials said they are doubling down on safety and exploring ways to ensure buss and the light rail are safer.

CATS is moving forward with ticket validators.

They are also looking into AI to track banned riders or identify weapons on board.

