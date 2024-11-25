Road work to begin on seven streets in Mecklenburg County next month

CHARLOTTE — More road work is on the way in Mecklenburg County, and you could start seeing the impacts on seven streets as early as next week.

About $3.6 million worth of improvements are coming to the roads. Crews will mill, resurface, add pavement markings, and reconstruct the shoulder on several thoroughfares.

Here’s where you’ll see new road work starting next month:

N.C. 73 between the Lincoln County line and Brown Mill Road

N.C. 160 between Walton Road and Steelecroft Parkway

Rocky River Road between Kistler Farm and Davidson-Concord roads

Shopton Road West between the Catawba River bridge and Wildlife Road

Hambright Road between U.S. 21 and Blythe School

Jim Kidd Road between Beatties Ford Road and the end of state maintenance

Mayes Road between Westmoreland and Sam Furr roads

You can keep an eye on live traffic conditions and detours with Channel 9′s traffic map at this link.

(VIDEO >> ‘Bit more optimistic’: Concord business owners relieved construction coming to an end)

‘Bit more optimistic’: Concord business owners relieved construction coming to an end

©2024 Cox Media Group