Roads close in Uptown for No Kings protest

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police shut down several roads in Uptown to create a safe path for the No Kings march on Saturday afternoon.

The protest began around noon on Saturday at First Ward Park. Police shut down West Seventh, North Tryon, West Third, North College, West Fifth, and North Brevard Streets.

Protest organizers said they expected their biggest crowd yet for this, their third No Kings protest.

The event is expected to end around 3 p.m. after the marchers return to First Ward Park. Police said that the roads will reopen at that time.

No Kings is hosted and supported by Indivisible Charlotte, Common Cause NC, Carolina Migrant Network, and other local organizations.

“No Kings Charlotte is bringing our community together to defend the rights and freedoms under attack through civic voices, art, music, and direct connection to the local organizations leading the work,” said Indivisible Charlotte Founding Director Carolyn Eberly.

Police said the event ended peacefully.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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