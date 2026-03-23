‘No Kings’ rallies scheduled in Charlotte area, cities across the US

CHARLOTTE — A nationwide ‘No Kings’ movement is set to take place across the Charlotte area and the nation on Saturday.

Last year, millions of people across the United States protested what they viewed as an abuse of executive power and threats to civil rights.

There are rallies scheduled in Uptown Charlotte, Concord, Denver, Fort Mill, Huntersville, Rock Hill, and Waxhaw.

WATCH: Protesters demand revocation of Silfab Solar’s occupancy permit

Protesters demand revocation of Silfab Solar’s occupancy permit

©2026 Cox Media Group