Rob Harrington to take helm as Charlotte mayor

CHARLOTTE — In seven days, attorney Robert Harrington will lead the city of Charlotte.

Mayor Vi Lyles officially steps down at the end of the month.

Charlotte’s new mayor says he is spending all the time with his family that he can before he officially takes over on July 1.

Rob Harrington has never run or served in elected office before, but he has deep ties to the community.

For the past six years, he has been named to the Business North Carolina Power List.

He’s a seasoned and accomplished business attorney, serving as a partner for Robinson Bradshaw and as the President of the North Carolina Bar Association.

At Monday night’s city council meeting, several of his friends and colleagues made the case for Mayor Harrington during public forum.

Channel 9’s Joe Bruno spoke with a partner at his law firm, who says Harrington is the perfect man to lead Charlotte at this time.

“He’s a consensus builder, and he is a lawyer, and he is a member of a profession where you’re rewarded to talk, and he is a person who listens, like genuinely listens to people,” said colleague Amanda Nitto. “He has this amazing ability to bring people together, make sure they feel listened to, they feel heard, and then he can push through and help us all make decisions.”

Despite never being in elected office, Harrington has already made an impact, including on Charlotte’s new main library in Uptown.

Starting at 5 p.m. on Channel 9, learn more about Harrington.

©2026 Cox Media Group