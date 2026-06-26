Robert Harrington transitions from NC Bar Association to interim mayor

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s newly named interim mayor Robert Harrington is making the transition out of his current role as president of the North Carolina Bar Association.

Harrington will pass the baton to Beth Langley to serve as the next president. It will become official this weekend at the association’s annual meeting in Uptown.

The transition was planned before Charlotte City Council chose Harrington to serve as interim mayor.

Harrington will be sworn in on Wednesday and will take over the remaining 18 months of Mayor Vi Lyles’ term.

Lyles says she is stepping down to spend more time with family.

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