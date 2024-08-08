Rock Hill, Fort Mill schools begin school year amid Tropical Storm Debby

YORK COUNTY, N.C. — The morning commute for the first day of school was anything but normal for some teachers and students in York County Thursday morning.

Channel 9 was at the Rock Hill Schools Headquarters where they made the decision to continue on with the first day of school despite effects from Tropical Storm Debby.

Rock Hill Schools sent out a statement this morning on their decision to remain open.

This is a letter sent out by Rock Hill Schools explaining why they stayed open today. Tardies were not taken and attendance will be recorded with “grace.” @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/o3FfRppimt — Eli Brand (@EliBrandTV) August 8, 2024

Fort Mill schools made the same decision.

Severe Weather Center 9 tracked rain as it moved into the Rock Hill area. By about 7 a.m. about 3 inches had already accumulated.

We saw a lot of the effects throughout the morning over on Kings Drive, where at one point multiple trees fell onto the roadway.

One of those trees smashed a car.

That tree also blocked a school bus from being able to get by and pick up kids for school around 6:30 a.m.

That same street then saw major flooding from a nearby creek.

The man who lives in the home where those trees fell says flooding like this has been a problem in the area for decades.

We reported previously on officials spending big money to try and fix the problem.

>>Channel 9′s Almiya White is speaking to parents and reaching out to the school districts to hear about their decision to remain open and will have a report on our 5 p.m. newscast.

