TRACKING DEBBY: School district may reschedule first day of classes

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Stanly County Schools’ first day of classes on Thursday may get rescheduled due to the potential weather impacts from Tropical Storm Debby.

The district addressed the possible changes during its school board meeting on Tuesday, officials said on Facebook.

The school calendar will be adjusted if Tropical Storm Debby brings bad weather, including the massive amount of rain it is expected to dump on North Carolina.

If this happens, Thursday and Friday will be optional teacher workdays.

The first day of school for students will be on Monday.

Officials urge families to monitor Facebook pages for their school and SCS for updates.

