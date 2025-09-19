Rock Hill native and former Panther Jadeveon Clowney arrested in York County

DALLAS, TEXAS — Rock Hill-native and NFL veteran Jadeveon Davarus Clowney was arrested on Sept. 12 in York County for trespassing and failure to identify. Both charges are misdemeanors.

Clowney, who recently signed with the Dallas Cowboys, was trying to park in a lot on Constitution Boulevard that was not open to parking, according to police reports. Despite being informed that parking was not allowed, he proceeded to park there.

Jadeveon Clowney, born in Rock Hill, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He played college football at the University of South Carolina and was a standout player at South Pointe High School in Rock Hill.

Clowney’s professional career has seen him play for several teams, including a recent stint with the Carolina Panthers before being released in May 2025. His signing with the Dallas Cowboys marks a new chapter in his career.

Clowney was also a Channel 9 Big 22 Player of the Year.

No additional details have been made available.

