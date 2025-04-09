Rock Hill teen accepts plea deal in deadly 2022 shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill teen who was charged in a deadly shooting has agreed to take a plea deal, according to the Herald.

The 17-year-old suspect will plead guilty in adult court to voluntary manslaughter.

He is expected to spend 13 years in prison.

Police said he was one of four teens who were charged in the death of Larry Ingram Jr. in 2022.

Ingram’s nephew, who was 14 at the time, admitted to shooting him after he took away their laptops.

He is expected to spend 20 years in prison.

