Piedmont Medical Center enters new chapter, unveils new name, logo

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Piedmont Medical Center is entering a new chapter.

The medical company unveiled a new name and logo on Tuesday.

It will now be called Piedmont Medical Network.

They say the company is making these changes to reflect its evolution.

The organization has two hospitals, a trauma center, four emergency departments and four outpatient centers.

They plan to continue growing.

To start, the logo on the hospitals will change.

Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill will now be called Rock Hill Hospital.

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