Rock Hill VA Clinic seeks to improve access to medical services

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A new veterans clinic opened Tuesday in Rock Hill, offering a range of services to veterans in the area.

Located in Tech Park on Lakeshore Parkway, the clinic provides mental health services, women’s services, and lab testing. This facility aims to serve the approximately 400,000 veterans living in South Carolina.

The opening of the VA clinic in Rock Hill marks a significant development for veterans in York County, who have been awaiting improved access to healthcare services.

VIDEO: Multi-million dollar Medicaid fraud scheme uncovered in Carolinas

Multi-million dollar Medicaid fraud scheme uncovered in Carolinas

©2025 Cox Media Group