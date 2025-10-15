Rock Hill woman sentenced to 12 years for baby’s drug-related death

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill woman will spend nearly a decade in prison for taking drugs while pregnant, leading to the death of her baby.

According to the Herald, Shannandoah Harris took a plea deal while in court on Tuesday.

In 2023, Harris gave birth to a stillborn after using fentanyl and methamphetamine while pregnant.

She has been in jail without bond for more than two years, according to the Herald.

She was then sentenced to 12 years in prison; however, she will receive credit for the time she has already served.

