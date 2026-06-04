What to know about battery-powered lawn tools

CHARLOTTE — If you’ve been thinking about switching from gas-powered yard tools to battery-powered ones, Consumer Reports says now may be a good time. Its experts have tested and rated hundreds of outdoor products, and many battery-powered models now perform as well as — or even better than — gas versions.

Battery-powered tools are generally quieter, easier to maintain, and start instantly.

Consumer Reports’ Paul Hope says one of the biggest things to consider is the battery platform. Once you buy into a brand’s system, you can use the same battery across multiple tools, such as a mower, leaf blower, and string trimmer. It may cost more upfront, but it can save money over time because you won’t need a separate battery and charger for every tool.

Consumer Reports recommends starting with the tools you use most often. For many homeowners, that means a lawn mower.

But battery power isn’t always the best choice for every job. If you’re shopping for a pressure washer, Consumer Reports says a gas model or corded electric option may offer better performance for less money.

To help battery-powered tools last longer, Consumer Reports says not to leave batteries in the charger after they’re fully charged. Store them in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight, and use only batteries designed for your tool.

Consumer Reports also warns against third-party or counterfeit batteries. They may perform poorly, damage your tool or charger, void the warranty, or even overheat and catch fire.

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