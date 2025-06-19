Rock star’s beach-themed restaurant sets opening at airport

CHARLOTTE — Sammy Hagar is ready to rock — at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Or, at least, sell you some tacos and tequila.

The veteran rocker’s restaurant venture with airport concessionaire HMSHost, Sammy’s Beach Bar & Grill, now has an official opening date at CLT: June 24. The 2,300-square-foot bar and restaurant will open then on Concourse D, HMSHost confirmed.

Hagar will visit the Charlotte location on opening day.

CBJ reported in February that the Hagar-backed venture would be opening this year at the airport.

