Rodney Collins announces run for Mecklenburg County sheriff

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A retired Mecklenburg County chief deputy is entering the race for sheriff.

Rodney Collins spent 30 years with the sheriff’s office before leaving a few years ago. Before he joined the county, Collins said he was in the Air Force.

Former Detention Officer Antwain Nance and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Sergeant Ricky Robbins are running against Collins.

Robbins is also on the security detail for the Carolina Panthers. Nance is now a union leader for American Airlines.

Current Sheriff Garry McFadden has not announced whether or not he will seek re-election.

Filing for the race does not officially start until December.

