Roof Above expanding hours, outreach during holiday weekend heatwave

CHARLOTTE — Not only will Independence Day weekend bring dangerous heat and rare triple-digit air temperatures to the Charlotte area, but because it’s a holiday weekend, many public buildings will be closed. That means there are fewer options for those who need shelter, and places like Roof Above have been preparing all week to fill that need.

As the director of street outreach, Harper Ellis said she and her team have spent the past few days handing out supplies, information, and making sure everyone in the city knows where to find access to shelter, cold water, and food over the weekend.

“A lot of businesses close down for the July 4th holiday, or they reduce their hours, so that was a big reason that we expanded ours,” she said.

In partnership with Mecklenburg County, Roof Above’s Day Services Center, 945 N College St. in Charlotte, will be open:

Friday, July 3: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, July 4, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, July 5, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Roof Above’s Lucille Giles Men’s Shelter, 3410 Statesville Ave. in Charlotte will be open extended hours on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Salvation Army Center of Hope, 534 Spratt St. in Charlotte, will open early Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 11 a.m. with expanded capacity to accept more women and families.

The Roof Above shelters will have access to water, food, and air conditioning.

“People that want to utilize our overnight shelter can also stay there throughout the day,” Ellis said.

In addition to the on-site services, Ellis said she and her outreach teams will be out all weekend, looking for anyone who hasn’t found shelter.

“People have this misconception that the only time that it’s difficult or deadly to sleep outside would be during a snowstorm or an ice storm or when it’s below 32,” she said. “But when we get into these over-90-degree weather heat waves, that is extremely dangerous.”

In urban areas, it’s particularly dangerous. Due to the heat island effect, it takes longer to cool down overnight. If you don’t have shelter or reliable air conditioning, that could mean your body isn’t able to recover from the day’s heat, putting you at increased risk of dehydration and heat stroke.

“It can be a very lethal time,” Ellis said.

She’s calling on all of us to watch out for our neighbors, and if you see someone who may be struggling in these high temperatures, call for help.

“Something just as simple as a water bottle can help save someone’s life,” she said.

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