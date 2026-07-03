Charlotte family pleads for help to solve 2018 murder of Juordan Hill

CHARLOTTE — The family of Juordan Malik Hill is still seeking answers and justice nearly nine years after he was killed in September 2018 on Pruitt Street in west Charlotte.

Juordan’s killing remains unsolved, and his family hopes that public assistance will help authorities apprehend those responsible.

Juordan, who was 20 years old at the time, was standing outside when gunshots rang out. After being struck by a bullet, he ran into an apartment where he collapsed and died.

The person or persons responsible for his death have not been identified or arrested.

Lajuana Hill, Juordan’s mother, expressed her deep frustration and anger regarding the lack of arrests in her son’s killing.

“I get angry sometimes; I get angry at myself. I get angry at how things went that day,” Lajuana said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released a video in 2019 showing a suspect’s car, and a reward is available for information leading to an arrest.

Officers reported that Hill was standing outside an apartment building with several witnesses when unknown gunmen opened fire. Hill fears the perpetrator may harm others again if not caught.

“They did it before, they will do it again, if they haven’t already done it again,” Lajuana said. “Get them, save lives, catch them, and save more lives.”

Lajuana directly appealed to anyone with knowledge of the case, emphasizing the importance of coming forward.

“Somebody out there is a killer among us; someone knows. It’s never too late to tell. Put yourself in my family’s shoes and help,” Lajuana stated.

She also shared memories of her son, describing him as a vibrant young man with aspirations.

“Juordan was an amazing kid, funny; he was the life of the party,” Lajuana added that Juordan had dreams of becoming an entrepreneur and owning his own business.

The ongoing grief is a daily struggle for Lajuana, who mourns the future her son lost. “I have to live with that for the rest of my life; it’s heartbreaking,” Lajuana expressed.

Channel 9 reached out to CMPD to inquire about any new developments in the case and is awaiting a response. Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers.

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