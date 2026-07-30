Panthers’ rookie wide receiver to miss entire 2026 season after injury

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Chris Brazzell II will miss the season to undergo surgery on his left knee, the team announced on Thursday afternoon. The injury occurred the day before during a training camp practice.

Brazzell II was carted off the field after the incident during a seven-on-seven drill. The team determined the injury would require a season-ending procedure.

The Panthers selected Brazzell II in the third round of the draft out of Tennessee.

He had reportedly performed well during the early stages of training camp before the injury took place, the Panthers said.

Despite the loss of the rookie, the Panthers maintain a deep group of wide receivers. The unit is headlined by Tetairoa McMillan, the reigning offensive rookie of the year.

Brazzell II is scheduled to undergo surgery on the lateral collateral ligament of his left knee. The Panthers will place him on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

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