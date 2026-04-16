Roy Cooper donates money given by Eric Swalwell’s PAC

CHARLOTTE — US Senate candidate Roy Cooper is now rejecting an endorsement and donation from controversial former California Rep. Eric Swalwell’s PAC.

Swalwell resigned from Congress this week after being accused of sexual assault and misconduct by numerous women.

Records show Swalwell’s Remedy PAC donated $1,000 to Cooper’s US Senate campaign last September. Roy Cooper has since donated $1,000 to the NC Coalition Against Sexual Assault and is rejecting the endorsement, a person familiar with the matter told Channel 9.

Cooper is facing Republican Michael Whatley in the US Senate race.

Prior to Swalwell’s resignation, on Fox News Whatley called for Swalwell to be expelled from Congress.

North Carolina Rep. Don Davis also is rejecting money donated by Swalwell’s PAC. The News and Observer reports he is donating $2,000 to charity.

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