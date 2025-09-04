Runners, organizers celebrate growth of Around the Crown 10K in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Nearly 8,000 participants took to the streets Sunday morning for the 7th annual Around the Crown 10K in Charlotte.

The event, which saw the closure of the 277 Inner Loop, featured runners, walkers, and even participants pushing strollers, all converging to promote health and sustainability.

“It’s great to see all these people out here smiling today because they trained hard, they worked hard, and now today for them it’s also that celebration,” said Race Director Brian Mister.

James Quattlebaum, the winner of the race, noted, “It’s never easy to run a 10K no matter what level of fitness you’re in.”

The Around the Crown 10K is unique in that it is the only time of year the 277 Inner Loop is shut down for such an event. This allows participants from across the region to enjoy a car-free route through the city.

In addition to promoting physical health, the race emphasizes sustainability. Participants received race shirts made from recycled materials, highlighting the event’s commitment to environmental responsibility.

The race also supports local nonprofit Sustain Charlotte, furthering its impact on the community beyond just the day of the event.

Mister said organizers are hopeful to continue growing the event, with hopes of reaching 10,000 participants in the future.

