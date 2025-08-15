Safety concerns rise after veteran violently attacked on CATS bus

CHARLOTTE — A 57-year-old veteran was hospitalized after being attacked by multiple people on a CATS bus in Pineville on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on a bus route between Pineville Mall and Charlotte.

Police from both Pineville and CMPD responded to the scene to investigate the attack.

“CATS has got to have better security,” said a bus rider, expressing concern over the safety of public transportation.

A friend of the victim reported that the man had to be rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following the attack.

In a statement, CATS mentioned that they are working with CMPD and have provided all available video footage to aid in the investigation.

The safety of passengers has been a concern, especially after previous incidents involving violence on CATS buses, including a road rage shooting in 2022 and a shootout between a passenger and a bus driver the following year.

Bus rider Ncrumba Sylvester expressed shock at the incident, stating, “It is kind of sad to hear an older person getting roughed up.”

CATS has emphasized that customer safety is a top priority and is cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation.

However, specific security improvements since the past incidents have not been detailed.

