Salisbury Depot to undergo $3.5M renovation, expansion as transportation hub

SALISBURY, N.C. — The city of Salisbury has announced plans to purchase and renovate the historic Salisbury Depot to enhance its role as a transportation hub.

The city will buy the 117-year-old depot for $3.5 million and plans to expand the train passenger waiting area, add a second platform for Amtrak, and create a transportation center with bus services and pedestrian access, the Charlotte Observer reports.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to improve transportation options and reduce vehicle use.

“The idea of the hub is to move those people from the depot getting off the train to anywhere they need to go in the community,” said Kelly Baker, assistant city manager.

The Historic Salisbury Foundation purchased the depot in 1985 for $220,000 to save it from decay. The foundation raised $2 million to restore the building, which features a Spanish-mission design and decorative gargoyles, according to the Charlotte Observer.

The purchase and renovations are funded by an $11.7 million grant from the federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program, along with contributions from local and state partners.

Salisbury is also a sponsor of the Western North Carolina Passenger Rail Restoration Project, which aims to re-establish train service to Asheville.

