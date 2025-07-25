Local police say homeless citations are a ‘last resort’ amid concerns over executive order

CHARLOTTE — Cities, including Charlotte, can issue tickets to people experiencing homelessness for sleeping outside, but local police say it’s a measure of last resort.

In Charlotte, it is a misdemeanor to sleep in parks, and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) has stated that citations are only issued when absolutely necessary.

“Affordable housing, where? Affordable for whom? Everything is going up, except our paycheck,” said William Autrey, who is experiencing homelessness.

Deborah Phillips, director of Block Love Charlotte, emphasized the importance of providing services to those in need, saying, “Sometimes it’s that last resort, so we want to make sure when individuals come in, they can utilize our computers, they can get recovery services, help, mental health, and wellness.”

Jessica Lefkowitz of the Hearts for Invisible Charlotte Coalition expressed concern about the executive order, stating, “I’m concerned about the folks I serve ending up in jail over something they can’t control right now.”

Donald Washington, who recently became homeless, challenged the notion that some people prefer living on the street, saying, “Is that asinine? People want to live on the street. Does that make sense to you? No, it doesn’t make sense to me; people are struggling just trying to get ahead.”

Block Love Charlotte operates a day service center for those who are unhoused, providing access to computers, recovery services, and mental health support.

President Trump recently signed an executive order granting municipalities more flexibility to remove people experiencing homelessness from city streets.

Deborah Phillips questioned the assumptions underlying the executive order, asking, “Are we making the assumption that everybody that is homeless has a mental health issue, or are we addressing the fact that we’ve got an affordable housing crisis?”

The order also redirects funding to ensure that those camping on streets and causing public disorder, who are suffering from mental illness or addiction, are moved to treatment centers or other facilities.

