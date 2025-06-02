Salisbury family loses home in fire, credits teen daughter for saving their lives

SALISBURY, N.C. — A Salisbury family has lost everything due to a house fire.

Lena Tiadoravici said she, her fiancé Jared, and their 14-year-old daughter Charlie will be living out of a trailer until they can find a permanent situation.

Tiadoravici said the fire was sparked by their dryer and tore through the home on May 25.

“My fiancé, Jared, said that he heard somebody screaming, and that’s what woke him up. It ended up being Charlie,” said Tiadoravici.

Tiadoravici said Charlie woke up to flames and smoke. She then ran to her parents’ door to wake them up before racing to the neighbor’s home to call 911.

”If she wouldn’t have made a noise or screamed or knocked on our door, we wouldn’t have woken up,” said Tiadoravici.

Jared then fought the black smoke and flames because he thought the teen was still trapped inside.

“It was like a movie, to be completely honest; the whole back of the house was in flames,” said Tiadoravici. “He couldn’t shake the thought that his daughter was dead.”

However, eventually the family reunited outside.

“Unscathed. ‘How?’ God, that’s the only answer I can give you,” Tiadoravici expressed.

While the family’s cats are still missing, Tiadoravici said they are hoping for the best.

