Salisbury Walmart reopens after report of active shooter

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Walmart in Salisbury was evacuated Friday afternoon after someone called 911 to report an active shooter, police said.

Officers arrived in two minutes and started the evacuation of the Walmart on South Arlington Street out of an abundance of caution.

There was no active shooter or a threat to the public, investigators said. The incident was resolved without incident, and the store reopened.

“I am incredibly proud of our officers for their rapid and decisive action in a potentially dangerous situation,” said Salisbury Police Chief PJ Smith in a news release.” Their professionalism and commitment to public safety exemplify the high standards of the Salisbury Police Department.”

