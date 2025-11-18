Salvation Army seeks volunteers for Red Kettle Campaign in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte officially kicked off its Red Kettle Campaign, which raises thousands of dollars to fund local programs and support the community.

“The monies we raise here during this season of the year helps us fund our programs in the first of the year,” said Maj. Andrew Wiley, area commander of the Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte. “It will help give homeless people a place to stay. It will help provide after school care for children, so it does more than just give Christmas toys on Christmas year. It helps carries us into the New Year with other programs and it benefits families in need.”

The Salvation Army needs more volunteers to ring the bell this season. Click here to “Register to Ring.”

