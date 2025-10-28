Samaritan’s Purse mobilizes aid for Jamaica ahead of Hurricane Melissa

WILKESBORO, N.C. — Samaritan’s Purse is hard at work gathering supplies to send to Jamaica ahead of Hurricane Melissa.

This is the strongest storm on Earth this year. Right now, many American tourists are unable to evacuate with airports shut down. The storm has caused seven deaths in the northern Caribbean so far, and authorities are urging people to stay inside and hunker down until the storm passes.

Volunteers with the Boone-based nonprofit will load a plane in Greensboro Tuesday afternoon with the hope of leaving as early as tomorrow morning.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty joined employees and volunteers at their 200,000-square-foot north Wilkesboro warehouse where they were packing up supplies, including shelters and water filtration systems.

Samaritan’s Purse says they’ll be ready to send a field hospital, if necessary, after Hurricane Melissa makes landfall. The nonprofit says their plan includes sending an advance team first thing Wednesday. Some of those people are already in south Florida.

The trucks full of supplies will roll out of the warehouse later this afternoon and make their way to Greensboro. Tune in to Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. for updates.

VIDEO: Panthers legend gives surprise to family who lost everything in Hurricane Helene

Panthers legend gives surprise to family who lost everything in Hurricane Helene

©2025 Cox Media Group