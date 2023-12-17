‘Santa Mailbox’ in Ranlo ensures every kid’s holiday wish comes true

RANLO, N.C. — A Gaston County town’s effort to ensure every kid has a great holiday season has grown.

The Norman family in Ranlo started the ‘Santa Mailbox’ back in 2020.

Each year, they invite kids to send letters to Santa, in return they receive a gift.

What began as 60 letters in its first year, has now grown to more than 150 in 2023.

“We saw such a huge need for kids to still believe in Christmas, still believe in the magic of Christmas” Co-Founder of Ranlo’s Santa Mailbox, Donna Norman, said, “They didn’t want really expensive things, they just wanted like simple things, trucks, cars, play dough, and so, we thought that we should keep that alive and let them come see Santa.”

Christmas presents from the children’s letters will be handed out on Monday at Norman’s home on Spencer Mountain Road.

