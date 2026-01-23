Save data with WSOC’s ‘lite’ site during winter storm

CHARLOTTE — With a major winter storm expected in the Carolinas this weekend, we could see widespread power outages and internet outages, which could impact your ability to get important weather updates.

If home internet service goes out, thousands of people will be relying on cellphone networks while they’re online. To save data, you can get important weather updates with our special “low-data” website at this link.

The “lite” version of WSOCTV.com has the top stories in a text format that’s easy to load, with no video or pictures. You can keep up with the latest forecast, travel advisories, and important resources during the winter storm.

You can also download the WSOC-TV apps at this link and enable push alerts for the fastest way to get important information as the storm progresses.

