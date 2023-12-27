SBI to investigate in-custody death at Mecklenburg Co. Detention Center

CHARLOTTE — Officials with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced an investigation into the death of a 51-year-old inmate on Wednesday morning.

Deputies say that on Tuesday night, around 9:30, a detention officer called for a medical emergency after Anthony Walton was found unresponsive in his unit at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.

Detention Center officials tried to resuscitate Walton and continued until paramedics got to the scene.

At 9:40 p.m., the Charlotte Fire Department (CFD) and MEDIC took Walton to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead just after 10:15 p.m.

“Announcing the death of a resident in our care is always a challenging duty. The entire staff at MCSO has been affected by the death of Mr. Anthony Walton, and we extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones,” Sheriff McFadden said.

Walton had been in the custody of the MCSO since October 7.

The United States Bureau of Investigation (SBI) will be looking into Walton’s in-custody death.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Jogger shot near Myers Park, suspect in custody)

Jogger shot near Myers Park, suspect in custody





















©2023 Cox Media Group