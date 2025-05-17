Rock Hill lawmaker to stand with Trump as revenge porn law is signed

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill legislator will be standing next to President Donald Trump as he signs a law banning the sharing of revenge porn.

According to the Herald, Representative Brandon Guffey will join the signing next week, not as a politician but as a father.

Guffey lost his son Gavin in 2022. Gavin took his life after being targeted in a sextortion scam.

Guffey then spearheaded South Carolina’s Gavin’s Law, making online sexual extortion a state crime.

