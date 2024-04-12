SC man sentenced to federal prison for killing wife

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A South Carolina man will spend 30 years in federal prison for killing his wife, Nicole Zahnd Florentine, and burying her in Kentucky.

In October 2023, Lawrence Florentine, 56, of Rock Hill, pleaded guilty.

Investigators found his wife’s body partially charred with a gunshot wound to the head in June 2020.

Florentine was found two weeks later in Colorado.

"We hope this sentence brings some measure of closure to her loved ones as they remember Nicole," the U.S. attorney for the District of South Carolina stated in part in a news release.









